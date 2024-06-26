South Africa vs Mozambique Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

South Africa will aim to start their quest for Cosafa Cup glory on a high when they play Mozambique.
It will be a special edition that will see the VAR's introduction to reduce costly errors by the officials.
The last time Bafana Bafana won the competition was in 2018, and this will be a massive opportunity to end their six-year drought.
Here, GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch the match between the two teams, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
