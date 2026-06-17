South Africa star to miss rest of World Cup group stage with three-game ban following red card against Mexico

Before his premature exit, Zwane struggled to make a significant impact against Mexico. The substitute registered just eight touches and completed only five passes, failing to win any ground duels before his dismissal.

Despite this quiet display, Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos expressed immense frustration over the sending off. "The second [red card], we can discuss," Broos told journalists after his side's opening loss. "It was the Mexican player who was blocking my player. It's the position of the referee, and we have to accept it also, but I don't think [it was a red], it was too soft to give that as a red card."