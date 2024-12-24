'Sorry I wasn’t the dad you wanted me to be' - Dennis Rodman responds to daughter Trinity's scathing criticism of his parenting & claims he watches USWNT star play 'all the time'
NBA legend Dennis Rodman has responded to the accusations made by his USWNT star daughter Trinity of being a bad father.
- Trinity endures strained relationship with father
- Accused him of making her life difficult at times
- NBA icon claims to be fully supportive of his kids