Sonia Bompastor has receipts! Fuming Chelsea boss pulls out phone in interview after Arsenal's Katie McCabe goes unpunished for Alyssa Thompson hair pull as Blues exit Champions League

Frustrated by the lack of VAR intervention, Bompastor - who was sent off during the match for her protests - took the unprecedented step of pulling out her smartphone in a post-match interview. She used the device to replay the footage for the cameras, insisting that the blatant hair-pull on her young American winger warranted a straight red card.

"I brought the phone with me. I don’t know if you can see that, and that’s probably not usual," Bompastor said while holding up the screen. "But if you look at this video and I don’t know if you can… See, but for me it is clearly a red card for the Arsenal player. She’s pulling Alyssa’s hair. So I think for me is the VAR again, he’s not able to check that situation. I don’t know why we have the VAR."

Regarding Thompson's reaction, as quoted by BBC, Bompastor said: "She was crying. She's trying her best on the pitch in both games and it is not good enough, when you are playing football and someone pulls your hair, it's bad. Of course, she was crying and emotional with that situation and the result."