Getty Images Sport
Sonia Bompastor issues 'underdog' warning as Chelsea prepare for Women's Champions League opener with Austria Vienna
Blues begin fresh continental campaign
Chelsea Women get their Women's Champions League phase under way by hosting Austria Vienna at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Wednesday evening. The west London side progressed to the main tournament courtesy of an emphatic 6-2 aggregate triumph over Real Sociedad in the third qualifying round. Bompastor's side are determined to re-establish their European credentials after their continental journey was halted at the quarter-final stage by domestic rivals Arsenal last season.
- Focus Images
Manager demands focus against newcomers
Ahead of the opener against debutants who eliminated Norwegian outfit Brann during qualifying, Bompastor commended the visitors on their impressive journey.
Addressing reporters during her pre-match press conference, Bompastor explained: "They were able to finish first in their league, St Polten has been the historical champion. They were also able to eliminate Brann, who was a really good team in this Champions League. We need to be prepared to face a strong team in terms of the physical aspects but also a team who is ready in terms of the tactical aspects."
The French coach added: "The game plan is ready. We have a lot of respect for them because again, every game will be difficult. We know they are coming with no pressure, they are the underdogs. They have nothing to lose and that's important for us to be ready. I think we have quality enough to be able to have a good performance and to win the game, so we are going into the game confident, but not too confident - just the right level."
Lauren James rested as precaution
Chelsea will be without Lauren James, who was deliberately omitted after picking up a minor problem during training. Explaining her refusal to take any gambles for the European opener, Bompastor confirmed: "She picked up a small knock in training last Friday. She should be available for the game at the weekend but we don't want to take any risks for the game tomorrow."
The precautionary measure ensures the key attacker remains in peak condition ahead of a crucial Women's Super League encounter with London rivals Arsenal this weekend.
- Getty Images Sport
Continental rivals begin group campaigns
The competition gets under way across Europe, with defending champions Barcelona hosting Paris FC, while eight-time winners Lyon travel to Servette Chenois. OH Leuven also take on Roma in Wednesday's other opening fixture. Securing all three points on home soil is essential for Bompastor's side as they aim to take early control of the group.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting