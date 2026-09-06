Debut nightmare! Sofyan Amrabat speaks out after disastrous Ajax bow against PSV

According to ESPN NL, Sofyan Amrabat made his long-awaited debut for Ajax on September 5, 2026, featuring in a packed Johan Cruijff ArenA following his free-transfer arrival on a two-year deal. However, the midfielder's maiden appearance ended in disappointment as the home side suffered a 3-1 defeat against rivals PSV. Despite the negative result, Amrabat admitted he was proud to step onto the pitch and experience the atmosphere created by the supporters.

"Although I was happy to make my debut in a full Arena, I expressed disappointment regarding the match result," Amrabat noted when reflecting on his first appearance for the club.



