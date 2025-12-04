‘I see a snake’ - Yaya Toure claims Pep Guardiola treated him ‘like dirt’ as bitter feud continues

Toure resurfaced his long-standing frustrations with Guardiola, reopening one of football’s most persistent personal rivalries. The former Manchester City midfielder described his ex-manager as a “snake,” accusing him of mistreatment dating back to their tense Barcelona years. Toure also recounted how Guardiola marginalised him again during their reunion at Manchester City, leading to a fractured relationship that never truly healed.

The remarks revisit Guardiola’s decision in 2010 to move Toure out of Barcelona after elevating Sergio Busquets into the starting midfield role. That same dynamic resurfaced in 2016 when Guardiola arrived at the Etihad and again relegated Toure to a bit-part role, triggering a wave of public complaints from the player’s agent. Although Toure enjoyed enormous success at Manchester City, the deterioration of his role under Guardiola ultimately shaped the bitter narrative that continues between them.

The feud has become one of the most notorious manager-player conflicts of the modern era, encompassing tactical disagreements, personality clashes and public accusations. Toure’s fresh comments emphasise how deeply he felt the lack of appreciation from Guardiola, particularly during pivotal stages of his career. While Guardiola has never publicly escalated the feud, Toure’s repeated criticism ensures the story remains unresolved.