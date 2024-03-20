Slovakia Euro 2024 squad: Who is Francesco Calzona bringing to the European Championship?

Which 23 players will Slovakia head coach Francesco Calzona take to the 2024 European Championship in Germany?

Slovakia have now qualified for three European Championship tournaments in a row, making the round of 16 at Euro 2016 before being knocked out in the group stage of Euro 2020.

The Falcons were not present at the World Cup in Qatar, though, with their only qualification for the finals of that tournament coming back in 2010, when they managed to reach the round of 16.

Regardless, Italian coach Francesco Calzona has done an incredible job since taking over in November 2022.

They gave Portugal two close games during the qualifiers and will hope their reliable core keeps them in the mix for the knockout round.

Head coach Calzona will name a 23-player Slovakia squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer.

GOAL takes a look at the predicted Slovakia squad for this summer's European Championship, based upon the assumption that everyone fully fit for March international duty will remain as such in the summer.