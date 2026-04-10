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Slot addresses his future at Liverpool and reacts to fan protests

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What did the Liverpool manager say?

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has stressed the significance of Saturday’s Matchday 32 Premier League fixture against Fulham at Anfield.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Dutchman said: “Fulham have a manager who has been with the team for a long time, and their identity and style are clearly evident on the pitch, as they have relied on almost the same group of players since I arrived here.”

“We faced them at home last season and had a player sent off; it was one of our best performances even though we fell behind twice. Perhaps that fixture sums up a large part of our season; it makes no sense that we didn’t get the win, especially after scoring the winning goal in the 90+4th minute. How often do you score at that stage and then lose the match?”

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“The positive from facing Paris Saint-Germain is that we took on the European champions even though we were far from our best. In the space of four or five days, we can prove we can do better. That game proved that, to keep improving, we need to maintain this standard in the Champions League.”

“We want to be in the Champions League next season, and to do that we must raise our form in the Premier League. Not all our players can handle another demanding match so soon, so we’ll monitor the squad and decide on the best lineup.”

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    A crucial week with a packed schedule

    Slott acknowledged, “We weren’t at our best against Paris Saint-Germain, but we’re still in the running. We have seven crucial Premier League matches coming up, and we aim to secure positive results while also staying in the Champions League hunt.”

    “This is our best spell in terms of squad availability this season, yet three defenders—Bradley, Leoni and Endo—are sidelined, and the fitness of Gomez and Frimpong for tomorrow’s game is uncertain. Paris Saint-Germain had a very strong bench for that match, but sometimes things don’t go as we’d like.”

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    Isaac and the injury situation

    Speaking about Alexander Isak and the squad’s injury situation, Slott said: “Alisson is doing everything he can to return, but he won’t be available this weekend. Alexander Isak’s return is crucial; we’ve been struggling to convert chances, and he’s a striker with a great eye for goal. Even if he can only play 15 minutes to begin with, his return is fantastic news.”

    “Last time he needed a bit of time, which is normal, but after a good period of rehabilitation we hope he’ll return to his usual standard more quickly this time.”

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    His future hinges on the continued backing of both the club’s hierarchy and the supporters.

    Slott discussed his future and the backing he receives from the club’s hierarchy, stating: “I always emphasise that I feel tremendous support from the owners, as well as from Richard and Michael. It might sound strange, but I also feel the support of our fans.”

    He added: “Before the Paris Saint-Germain game, after our 4-0 loss to Manchester City, the players went out to warm up and the fans instantly broke into ‘We love you, Liverpool’. Despite that poor performance, they kept backing the team, which shows the strength of our bond with the supporters. We understand the situation we’re in, and right now I have their full backing.”

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    A personal message to Andy Robertson

    Speaking about Andy Robertson, who announced he will leave the club at season’s end when his contract expires, Slott said: “He has had some fantastic years with Liverpool as a player, but he is also a special person on a human level. Everyone who has worked with him knows what a cheerful and positive person he is, and that has been clearly evident on social media following the announcement of his departure.”

    “What sets him apart most is his enthusiasm on the pitch. He can carry out pressing instructions from left-back into advanced areas, and I have used that as an example with my players.”

    “He has won every possible trophy with the club and truly loves Liverpool. He had nine exceptional years here, but this season he hasn’t featured regularly, which is difficult for any player, because every player wants to be a regular in the first team.”

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    Fans are protesting ticket prices.

    Slott concluded his remarks by addressing the fans’ protests over ticket prices, saying: “Throughout the club’s history and during my time here, the Anfield fans have proven their importance to the team. The Galatasaray game is a clear example: we endured a challenging away fixture in a hostile atmosphere, then returned to Anfield to feel the full force of our supporters.”

    “Anfield always gives the team a huge advantage at home, and I have felt that support through good times and bad. There have been protests, but I hope the fans will keep showing their usual backing because they are a key part of our strength.”

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