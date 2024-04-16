Sadio Mane Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

‘Similar to Cristiano Ronaldo’ – Sadio Mane paid ultimate compliment by ex-Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold after joining CR7 at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr

Cristiano RonaldoSadio ManeSaudi Pro LeagueTrent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolAl Nassr FCPremier League

Sadio Mane is “similar to Cristiano Ronaldo”, says Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the ex-Liverpool star now working alongside CR7 at Al-Nassr.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Senegalese star spent six years at Anfield
  • Now plying his trade in the Middle East
  • Considered to be the complete forward

Editors' Picks