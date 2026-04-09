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Simeone vs. Barcelona: A lion in the Champions League but a nervous nelly in La Liga

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Simeone’s record against Barcelona presents one of the most fascinating paradoxes in Spanish football.

In football, line-ups often change between fixtures, yet Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone’s approach against Barcelona merits closer inspection.

In the Champions League, he projects an image of ferocious intensity, blending disciplined defence with incisive attack and a fighting spirit that turns his side into a formidable obstacle for the Catalan giants—a true lion unleashed on the big stage.

In La Liga, however, the narrative flips: Atlético often cedes ground to Barcelona, and Simeone’s usually shrewd decisions appear less incisive, prompting scrutiny.

Overall, these contrasting performances offer a window into Simeone’s philosophy: bold in Europe, cautious at home—a paradox that remains one of Spanish football’s most intriguing dynamics.

Read also: Video: Atletico defender’s tackle previously seen in the Champions League… See what the referee did


  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Ninety minutes remain until kickoff in the semi-final.

    Atlético Madrid are on the brink of the Champions League semi-finals after securing a 2-0 win at Barcelona’s Camp Nou on Wednesday.

    The second leg is set for next Tuesday at the Metropolitano, where Diego Simeone’s side can seal a semi-final berth against either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon.

    The victory, especially on Barça’s home turf, underlines Atlético’s status as a Champions League thorn in the Catalan side.

    With Atlético now out of the La Liga title race, Diego Simeone can focus all his efforts on the Champions League, aiming to deliver the club’s first ever win in the competition.

    Read also: Legal expert responds... How will UEFA handle Barcelona’s complaint against the refereeing?


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    Al-Asad in the Champions League

    Simeone always comes out fighting in Barcelona’s Champions League clashes, as the Catalan club has never managed to get past Atlético in the European competition.

    Matches against Atlético have become a thorn in Barcelona’s side, with the Madrid club having already knocked their Catalan rivals out twice, and history now pointing to a potential third elimination.

    Their first meeting came in the 2013–14 quarter-finals, when a 1–1 away draw and a 1–0 home win sent the Rojiblancos through.

    The second meeting came in the 2015–2016 quarter-finals: Atlético lost the first leg 2–1 but fought back to win the return match 2–0.

    This term, however, Atlético won at the Camp Nou for the first time, making progress to the semi-finals look more likely.

    Read also: With Rashford’s weapon… Barcelona await a new miracle against Atlético Madrid


  • Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    An ostrich in La Liga

    In La Liga, however, neither Diego Simeone nor Atlético Madrid have replicated the intensity they display against Barcelona in the Champions League since his appointment in December 2011.

    Since taking charge in December 2011, he has faced Barcelona 29 times in La Liga and won just three of those encounters.

    He has lost 19 times, most recently last Saturday (2-1), and seven matches have ended in draws. Notably, the Argentine boss had to wait 17 matches before finally winning in his 18th outing.

    Across all competitions, Simeone has faced Barcelona 45 times, winning eight, drawing 12 and losing 25.

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