'He's shut a lot of people up' - Fede Valverde claims Kylian Mbappe has silenced his critics as Real Madrid superstar 'stands out in every game'
Fede Valverde believes Kylian Mbappe has silenced his critics following speculation that his arrival would unsettle the Real Madrid dressing room.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mbappe signed five-year deal with Real Madrid
- Doubts over how he'd fit in with Vinicius Jr & Co
- World Cup winner has seven goals for new club