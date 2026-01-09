Shots fired at Man Utd? Jose Mourinho's former assistant sends 'face of unsuccessful project' message following Ruben Amorim sacking

Just days after United parted ways with Ruben Amorim, Faria has emerged from the shadows to deliver a withering assessment of how modern "great clubs" are run. Faria, who served as Jose Mourinho’s loyal right-hand man for nearly two decades, including their spell in Manchester between 2016 and 2018, took to Instagram to post a graphic titled "MIND PIECES".

While the text itself is a philosophical takedown of corporate interference in football, the visual context leaves little doubt as to who the message is aimed at. The text is overlaid on a background image of a coach wearing a tracksuit, with the United crest and branding clearly visible, albeit slightly obscured by the graphic design.

For many observers, this is a thinly veiled "shots fired" moment at the United hierarchy. Faria was present during the Mourinho era, a period defined by public spats over transfer targets, "football heritage," and the eventual combustion of the manager's relationship with the board. By posting this message in the immediate aftermath of Amorim’s dismissal, Faria appears to be suggesting that nothing has changed at the theatre of dreams, regardless of who is sitting in the dugout.