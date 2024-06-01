A shock move for Bruno Fernandes? Bayern Munich eye summer transfer for Man Utd captain

Getty ImagesScott WilsonA shock move for Bruno Fernandes? Bayern Munich eye summer transfer for Man Utd captainBruno FernandesBayern MunichManchester UnitedVincent KompanyPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfersBayern Munich are showing significant interest in Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes, whose agent recently met with several top European clubs.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFernandes on Bayern Munich's radarPortuguese not on United's 'unsellable' listPlayer had 28 goal contributions in 2023-24Article continues below