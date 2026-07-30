'Dancing is in my blood' - Ex-Chelsea & Man City star signs up for Strictly Come Dancing

Former England international Wright-Phillips has been announced as a contestant for the upcoming 2026 series of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was officially revealed on Thursday across the flagship BBC show’s social media channels.

The former winger enjoyed a stellar playing career, earning 36 caps for his country alongside high-profile stints at Manchester City, Chelsea, and Queens Park Rangers. He also spent time in the United States representing the New York Red Bulls and Phoenix Rising before hanging up his boots.