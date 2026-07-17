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Shakira sends message to 'extraordinary' Lionel Messi & his wife Antonela Roccuzzo after Argentina progress to World Cup final
Messi inspires Argentina to another final
Argentina have booked their place in a second consecutive World Cup final following a gruelling tournament campaign. Lionel Scaloni’s side continue to rely on the brilliance of their 39-year-old captain, who delivered two crucial assists in their 2-1 semi-final victory over England.
Messi is now within touching distance of retaining the trophy and is a strong contender for another Golden Ball award. His commanding performances have drawn global admiration, notably from pop sensation Shakira, who has been watching the tournament from the stands.
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Shakira pays tribute to the Messi family
Shakira, who now resides in Miami, took to social media to share her awe at Messi’s ability to defy his age. The Colombian singer praised his discipline and highlighted the vital support system provided by his wife.
"What Leo Messi is doing is more than extraordinary!" Shakira wrote. "It reflects the values of a deeply committed and disciplined man, who defies time and all odds. He shows that a person is not defined by their age or by what others say."
She added: "And I know that having a woman like Antonela Roccuzzo by his side gives him the strength and inspiration to prove it!"
Strong ties away from the pitch
Roccuzzo, who celebrated the semi-final win with an upbeat dance in the stadium, quickly responded to the tribute by reposting Shakira's words on her Instagram story. Meanwhile, Messi's move to MLS in 2023 has kept him dominating global headlines. Winning silverware at club level in the United States appears to have provided the perfect preparation for what looks set to be his international swan song.
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Chasing back-to-back World Cup titles
Argentina will now prepare for the showpiece final against Spain, and hoping to avoid any late fitness or form issues as they aim to defend the crown they claimed in Qatar. If Messi can mastermind one final victory, he will cement his legacy with historic back-to-back world titles before bowing out of the international arena as the competition's most decorated figure.
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