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Sevilla, official: Matias Almeyda sacked

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The former Argentine midfielder, who played for Inter, Lazio and Parma, is no longer the manager of the Spanish club.

Matias Almeyda is no longer the manager of Sevilla.

Following a 2-0 home defeat to Valencia, the Spanish club have sacked the Argentine manager, a former midfielder for Inter, Lazio and Parma.


Sevilla are 15th in the table with 31 points from 29 games, three points clear of the relegation zone.

The name being mentioned as a possible new manager is that of Spaniard Luis Garcia Plaza, formerly of Alavés and Mallorca.


During his managerial career, Almeyda has managed River Plate, Banfield, Guadalajara, Earthquakes and AEK Athens.

  • THE OFFICIAL STATEMENT

    Matias Almeyda has been sacked as manager of Sevilla FC. The Argentine manager leaves the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium after leading the team in 32 competitive matches – 29 in La Liga and 3 in the Copa del Rey – since joining the Nervión-based club in the summer of 2015. Sevilla FC would like to thank Matias Almeyda and his staff for their work over the past few months and wishes him the best of luck in his future career.


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