Bildbyran
Sevilla complete signing of Scottish striker Robbie Ure from Swedish side IK Sirius
Andalusia welcomes Scottish forward
Sevilla have officially completed the signing of Scottish striker Ure from Swedish league leaders Sirius for an initial fee of €6.5m (£5.5m) plus a potential €2.5m (£2.1m) in add-ons. The 22-year-old centre-forward, who stands at 1.89 metres tall, has penned a long-term five-year contract running until 2031 after passing a medical on Monday. The club hierarchy have entrusted the young forward to lead the line at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium for the upcoming season.
- Bildbyran
Deep ties bind Scotland
Ure becomes the third Scottish-born player to represent Sevilla in official competition, following Ted McMinn in the 1980s and Duncan McVean Thomson during the 1915-16 season. Sevilla's historical links to Scotland stretch back to their 1890 origins, shaped by first president Edward Farquharson Johnston, first captain Hugo MacColl, and former manager Jock Wallace in the 1980s. Ure's career trajectory has soared after recording 31 goals and seven assists in 50 appearances since joining Sirius in March 2025.
International preference made clear
The striker's prolific form in Sweden made him a sought-after target across Europe following a tally of 20 goals and three assists in 20 matches across all competitions this season. Although his lineage makes him eligible to represent Ukraine at senior level, the former Scotland youth international up to Under-21 level made his stance clear to BBC Scotland last month, stating his preference to wait for a senior call-up to the Tartan Army.
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La Liga challenge awaits
The transfer leaves Sirius high and dry at the top of the Allsvenskan table with a commanding 12-point lead, a dominant run driven by Ure's impressive tally of 15 league goals. Sevilla are pinning high hopes on the former Rangers and Anderlecht academy graduate to seamlessly fit into the team's setup under Luis Garcia Plaza. The true test of Ure's adaptation to Spanish football will come when Sevilla launch their La Liga campaign at home to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, August 15.
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