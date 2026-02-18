Sevilla coach hit with massive seven-game ban following red card in fiery La Liga clash with two players also handed suspensions

Sevilla have already attempted to defend their manager by submitting video evidence that they claim contradicts the referee’s official report. Consequently, the Andalusian club confirmed they will appeal the decision to the Appeals Committee and are prepared to take the matter to the highest legal sporting authorities if necessary to reduce the length of the suspension which currently covers half of the remaining 14 matchdays.

A statement from Sevilla read: "The club, after learning of the seven-game ban four our head coach from the Disciplinary Committee following his red card last weekend against Alavés, wish to state the following.

"Our total support to our head coach against a punishment we consider excessive.

"We share the regret and the apologies expressed by the coach himself after the match regarding his own reaction.

"That the club’s legal department will exhaust all available avenues to appeal what it considers an excessive sanction, both in terms of the number of matches imposed and the way the facts have been described.

"We respect the sporting legal authorities and their decisions, but will make use of all available tools to defend our legitimate rights and those of our coach."