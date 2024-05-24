Seven reasons why Man Utd CAN topple Man City and win the FA Cup final

The Red Devils will be rank outsiders at Wembley on Saturday, but there are plenty of reasons to believe they can stage a shock

Being in the FA Cup final should be something to savour for any football fan, but the truth is many Manchester United fans will be feeling a sense of dread ahead of Saturday's showpiece against Manchester City.

It is easy to see why. City have just become Premier League champions for a record fourth-successive time while United have just finished eighth, their worst performance in the Premier League era. City gained 31 more points than United while scoring an extra 39 goals. Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in any competition since December while United were defeated on 19 occasions this season in all competitions. And they had a negative goal difference.

Even Gary Neville, the most staunch of United fans and former players, has admitted he does not want to go to the game at all after the pain of last year's defeat to City. But fear not. Despite all the gloom surrounding the final, there are plenty of reasons to believe that Erik ten Hag's side can pull off a shock and win the FA Cup. Let GOAL explain why...