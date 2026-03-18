Following yesterday’s fixtures, the 31st round of Serie B concluded today with a further four matches (only Catanzaro v Modena remains, having been postponed due to a weather warning in Calabria). The headline of the day goes to Lorenzo Insigne, who, with a goal and two assists, was the man of the match in Pescara v Entella, confirming his status as one of the key players in Gorgone’s side in this second half of the season. Indeed, the star player. Absolutely. Since returning to the Biancocelesti, the 1991-born player has scored three goals and provided two assists for his teammates, across the six matches he has played, both as a starter and as a substitute.
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Serie B results and scorers: Insigne steals the show as Pescara soar. Frosinone and Avellino win, while Sampdoria suffer a heavy defeat
THE SITUATION IN SERIE B
Pescara remain bottom of the table, but thanks in part to Insigne’s performances, they have closed the gap on their rivals in the relegation battle and are now just two points adrift of safety. It was also an important win for Frosinone, who secured all three points in what was almost a head-to-head clash with Bari and moved to within two points of Monza. Avellino won the head-to-head clash for the play-offs against Südtirol, leapfrogging them to move within one point of eighth-placed Cesena (the last spot to qualify for the promotion play-offs). A heavy defeat for Sampdoria, who lost away to Carrarese and remain close to the relegation zone.
RESULTS AND GOALSCORERS
Frosinone 2–1 Bari
2' Rao (B), 8' Fini (F), 53' Corrado (F).
Carrarese 2-0 Sampdoria
63' Hasa, 95' pen. Finotto
Pescara v Entella 3-0
20' Cagnano, 43' Caligara, 56' Insigne
Avellino 3-2 Südtirol
24' Patierno (A), 52' pen. Casiraghi (S), 72' Besaggio (A), 75' Pecorino (S), 80' Izzo (A)