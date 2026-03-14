The Como project, backed by the Hartono brothers with a total investment of around €390 million, continues to make headlines both on and off the pitch. The aim is ambitious: to build a cutting-edge football model in the province, capable of integrating sport, tourism, fashion, media and lifestyle. An ecosystem that looks beyond football, but which inevitably starts on the pitch.

The sporting results seem to confirm the soundness of the path taken. The current fourth-place position in Serie A is already an early sign of this. The squad valuation figures also reinforce this view: according to data compiled by Football Benchmark and analysed in depth by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Como is the team among the top seven in the league that has recorded the greatest increase in the overall value of its squad since the start of the season.

Between September and February, the estimated value of the players rose from €268 million to €328 million, an increase of €60 million.Just behind them is Inter (+€50 million, from €693 million to €743 million), whilst Milan rose by €26 million to €534 million. Atalanta (+€18 million, to €405 million), Roma (+€17 million, to €407 million) and Napoli (+€12 million, to €436 million) have also seen increases. The only major club to see a decline is Juventus, which has lost €15 million, falling from €658 million to €643 million.