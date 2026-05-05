Sergio Ramos for president? Real Madrid legend eyeing top role at Sevilla as Monchi says ex-defender wants to be 'at the heart' of the club amid takeover offer

Relentless rumours have suggested that Monchi himself could make a sensational return to Andalusia. However, he dismissed any immediate comeback, making it clear the current hierarchy have not reached out. "Regarding Sevilla, as of today I do not have any proposal to return," Monchi clarified. "If they call me, I have to listen to it, but as of today, I am comfortable as I am. San Fernando have to be compatible with everything, if not, there is no proposal."

This off-field uncertainty mirrors their disastrous domestic campaign; following Monday's 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad, Sevilla sit 17th with 37 points, just one point above the drop zone.