Sergio Aguero reveals when Lionel Messi will make decision on Inter Miami future & hopes Neymar joins Argentine in MLS

Since joining Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, Messi’s arrival has transformed the club into a global powerhouse. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has already led the Herons to a historic trophy haul, including the MLS Cup, the Supporters' Shield, and the Leagues Cup, while also captaining the side to the Round of 16 in the recent FIFA Club World Cup. Despite this success, questions remain regarding his future in South Florida. His close friend Aguero believes the decision will ultimately come down to physical fitness and personal happiness.

Speaking to Stake about the timeline for a decision, Aguero suggested that Messi will evaluate his situation after the next major milestones in his schedule. Aguero said: "Leo will do whatever he feels. One year he will look at the contract. If he feels good physically, he’s happy and calm, he’ll continue very calmly. Obviously, knowing Leo, he is very competitive and he hates losing. But he is in a very beautiful city, very comfortable. Many Latinos love him and he feels that affection. I think it all depends on his physical condition. Looking at him today I think he can play calmly. If I were him I would stay here even if it’s only five minutes. But if he’s okay we’ll know in a few months. After the World Cup and the MLS season he has one year left. I don’t think he’s thinking about what he will do in 2028."