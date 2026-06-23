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Sergio Aguero claims Julian Alvarez 'would fit in spectacularly' at Barcelona as he urges Atletico Madrid to sanction transfer
Aguero backs 'spectacular' Barcelona fit
Former Barcelona and Atletico Madrid striker has voiced his support for Alvarez’s desire to move to Catalunya. Speaking on the streaming show Jijantes, "Kun" expressed his belief that the 26-year-old is exactly what Hansi Flick's side needs to bolster their attacking options.
“Julian would fit in at many clubs, but he would fit in spectacularly at Barça given his style of play. He is a top-class player - someone who can play anywhere and is an all-around attacking threat,” Aguero said.
He further emphasised the tactical flexibility the forward offers, noting: “It’s great to have players like that. He’s an attacking player - winger, forward, attacking midfielder .. He’s a versatile asset; you can use him when others get injured.”
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The honesty of Alvarez's transfer plea
Alvarez has recently dominated headlines after making a public request to leave the Metropolitano, with Barcelona identified as his preferred destination. Having joined Atleti from Man City in 2024, the striker is reportedly looking for a fresh start.
Reports suggest that optimism at Camp Nou has reached a new high following the player's decision to go public with his intentions.
Aguero defended the striker's decision to speak out during the 2026 World Cup. “The player has no other choice but to be sincere, to be honest. He says he met with the club and they agreed that a transfer is the best course of action,” noted Agüero.
The forward himself confirmed his stance recently, telling the media: "I think the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream."
Release clause hurdles and club posturing
Despite the player's wishes, Atletico Madrid are famously difficult negotiators and have reportedly pointed toward an astronomical €500 million (£431m/$569m) release clause.
Aguero acknowledged that the final decision remains in the hands of the Rojiblancos hierarchy, though he suggested that their firm public stance might simply be part of the negotiation process.
“With that release clause, the decision rests with the club. The club will decide whether or not to sell you - and, being honest, he ended up telling the club the truth - and that is the best approach,” the former player said.
He added that no club wants to admit they are willing to lose a star, but keeping an unhappy player can often lead to detrimental effects on the dressing room environment.
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Finding a solution for all parties
Aguero concluded by advising his former club to facilitate the move if the relationship has broken down. “If I were the club and a player wasn’t happy, whether because of the city or for any other reason, or felt bad about his teammates, the coach, or an executive .. if he wasn’t comfortable, the best thing to do would be to find a solution and sell him. You can’t have a player around all year looking miserable and bringing bad vibes. If he isn’t comfortable, the club needs to help him; that’s how it works, as far as I’m concerned,” Aguero stated.