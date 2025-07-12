Exclusive: Man Utd told to sell Alejandro Garnacho by ex-Red Devil as Argentina winger torn apart for being 'more concerned with celebrations than scoring'
Manchester United have been urged to sell Alejandro Garnacho as he has no end product and is more focused on his celebrations than scoring.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Parker criticises winger's lack of end product
- He claims he cares more about celebrating than scoring
- Argentine urged to stop imitating Cristiano Ronaldo