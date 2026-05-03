Sell Gabriel Jesus & sign Julian Alvarez! Arsenal legend offers transfer advice to Mikel Arteta in bid to build scary strike force

Speaking to Metro via BetMGM, Parlour expressed his belief that Jesus could leave the Emirates. The forward has seen his influence wane this season, managing just five goals and two assists in 26 appearances across all competitions, playing only 913 minutes. With one year left on his contract, he might seek a fresh challenge. Parlour stated: "I think Jesus might leave at the end of the season, he is at that age where he wants to be playing week in, week out. We could lose him. We had four strikers when I played. That’s what I don’t understand. (Regardless of Jesus leaving), bring in another one anyway. That can give the other options a lift because they see the standard being set."