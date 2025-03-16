'Seen more of Ant and Dec!' - Mohamed Salah accused of 'ghosting' in Liverpool's Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle as fans question his Ballon d'Or credentials
Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or credentials have been called into question after the Liverpool star ghosted in the Carabao Cup final defeat to Newcastle.
- Newcastle beat Liverpool in cup final
- Salah barely involved at Wembley
- Fans questioning his Ballon d'Or credentials