Getty Images Sport
Seattle Sounders and Mexico midfielder Obed Vargas could reportedly complete move to Europe as soon as next week
- Getty Images Sport
Searching for best project
According to transfer specialist César Luis Merlo, Sounders executives and the player’s representatives are carefully assessing several possibilities abroad, although no specific destination has been confirmed at this stage. The priority, according to reports, is finding a project that guarantees both sporting growth and consistent minutes for one of MLS’s most established young midfielders.
- Getty Images Sport
Impressive run with Sounders
Vargas has already built an impressive résumé in Seattle, where he has made 130 appearances across all competitions, contributing eight goals and 10 assists in nearly 10,000 minutes of first-team action, numbers that underline both his durability and importance despite his age.
- Getty Images Sport
Market value set
His performances have translated into a current market valuation of $9.3 million, per Transfermarkt, setting a clear baseline for any potential negotiations.
- Getty Images Sport
Currently with Mexico national team
At the international level, Vargas is currently with the Mexican national team as they prepare for friendlies against Panama and Bolivia, matches that represent a key opportunity to further impress head coach Javier Aguirre. With only two senior caps to his name, a move to Europe could prove decisive in strengthening his case for inclusion in Mexico’s final squad for the 2026 World Cup, a goal that continues to shape every major decision in his young career.
Advertisement