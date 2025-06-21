'He's a real player' - Sean Dyche gives glowing review of Man Utd & Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres before revealing Everton missed out on Sporting striker during Championship days
Sean Dyche has revealed that Everton missed out on signing prolific Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres back when the striker was in the Championship.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Gyokeres starring at Sporting CP
- Dyche tried to sign him at Everton
- Reviews Man Utd & Arsenal target