McTominay has returned to full training after undergoing successful corrective ablation surgery last month, as confirmed by ESPN. The 29-year-old was diagnosed with a mild benign arrhythmia after being substituted 56 minutes into Napoli's clash against Como earlier this season.

Napoli had monitored player vitals using advanced wearable technology before sending him to Spire Manchester Hospital. In an official statement, the club announced: "On Wednesday, Scott McTominay underwent further diagnostic tests, which showed that he is fit to play. [He] therefore resumed training with the rest of the team after the period spent training separately."