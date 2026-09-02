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'No new talks' - Scott McTominay provides contract update and reassures fans over upcoming heart procedure
Planned medical intervention for McTominay
McTominay has provided a reassuring update to Napoli supporters regarding his health following reports that he requires a medical procedure. The former Manchester United star is set for a brief spell on the sidelines to address a mild, benign arrhythmia, but he was quick to point out that the situation is far from an emergency.
'I’m fine, the procedure was something I’d planned to do with the club for quite a while. We’d already talked about it in pre-season, I’ll be out for a few weeks,' McTominay told reporters on the red carpet during the annual awards ceremony organised by the AIC, the Italian Players' association.
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No movement on contract negotiations
While his health was the primary concern for many, questions regarding his contractual situation in Naples also emerged during the event. Despite becoming a vital component of the Partenopei midfield since his high-profile move from Old Trafford two summers ago, McTominay revealed that there has been no recent progress on extending his current deal, which still has two years left to run.
When asked directly about the possibility of a new deal, the midfielder was characteristically blunt about his priorities. 'There haven’t been any new talks,' McTominay confessed. 'The important thing is what happens on the pitch, not the contract extension. I don’t know when it will happen, it’s not the time to be thinking about that.'
Dominance at the Gran Gala Del Calcio
McTominay’s presence at the awards ceremony was no surprise given his stellar performances in Italy. The Gran Gala Del Calcio serves as the Italian equivalent of the PFA awards, and the Scotsman has established himself as a regular fixture on the podium. Having already been named Serie A Player of the Year and featured in the Team of the Season in 2025, the former Manchester United midfielder is once again in contention for both prestigious honours this year.
McTominay featured in both of Napoli's opening Serie A fixtures of the new season, starting in the 2-0 victory over Genoa before suffering a 2-1 defeat against Como.
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McTominay's glittering Napoli record
Since his arrival in Naples, McTominay has enjoyed a stellar career with the Partenopei, lifting the Scudetto in the 2024–25 season followed by the Supercoppa Italiana in 2025–26. Across 82 appearances in all competitions for the club, the Scotland international has been directly involved in 37 goals, scoring 27 and providing 10 assists.
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