Scott McTominay, the new king of Naples! How ex-Man Utd midfielder followed in Diego Maradona's footsteps to inspire Napoli to the Serie A title

The Scot has taken Italian football by storm since arriving from Old Trafford and was a most worthy winner of the league's MVP award

'The Special One' always said that Scott McTominay was a "special character". Jose Mourinho was so enamoured with the multi-talented midfielder, in fact, that he made up a prize to give to McTominay at Manchester United's end-of-season awards ceremony in 2018. It was such an impromptu decision that there wasn't even a proper trophy prepared for the Scot, so he ended up being presented with a candlestick holder!

It's an amusing anecdote, but it also rather sums up McTominay's time at Old Trafford - because not everyone was as appreciative of his ability as Mourinho. Indeed, an awful lot of supporters welcomed his sale to Napoli last summer, as they felt that McTominay, for all his drive and determination, simply wasn't good enough to play in midfield for a team with title-winning aspirations.

They couldn't have been more wrong, though, as Napoli have just won Serie A - and McTominay has been named the league's MVP for the starring role he's played in their shock Scudetto success.