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Scott McTominay to undergo heart surgery as Napoli release official statement on former Man Utd star
Scottish star sidelined with heart issue
McTominay is set to temporarily step away from club duties in Italy to undergo a medical procedure. Napoli have announced that the 29-year-old midfielder requires surgery to correct a "mild benign arrhythmia" in the coming days.
The former United man has established himself as a crucial figure since his £25 million switch in 2024, securing a Serie A title during his highly successful stint in Italy. Medical professionals have eased concerns over the long-term severity of his current issue, indicating that the condition is relatively common among athletes and will not threaten his professional career.
His most recent domestic appearance came during a shock home defeat against Como over the weekend. The Scottish international has already racked up 82 appearances and 27 goals for the Italian giants, alongside 73 caps and 15 goals for his country.
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Napoli issue statement on McTominay's health
The Italian outfit moved quickly to clarify the nature of the midfielder's absence, confirming that he will be treated shortly and is expected to miss upcoming fixtures.
In an official club statementreleased on Tuesday, Napoli said: "Following the onset of a mild benign arrhythmia, Scott McTominay will undergo corrective surgery using a cardiac arrhythmia ablation (PFA) in the coming days. He will be available again after the international break."
Prior to the heart condition being made public, Napoli manager Massimiliano Allegri had discussed the player's fitness following the loss to Como. The Italian head coach revealed his midfield enforcer was already managing a minor physical issue.
Allegri said: "McTominay had some problems with blisters, so he’s been training on a limited basis. Hopefully, we can get him into the best possible condition as soon as possible."
A transitional period in Naples
Losing McTominay is a significant blow for Allegri, who is navigating a turbulent start to his managerial reign. Napoli failed to defend their crown as they finished as runners-up last term before sacking Antonio Conte, prompting a dramatic summer of upheaval both on the touchline and within the playing squad.
Several high-profile names headed for the exit door, including Romelu Lukaku, Giovanni Simeone, and Miguel Gutierrez. In response, the Serie A side completed the permanent signing of Rasmus Hojlund from United and secured Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile on a season-long loan.
Despite the heavy transfer activity, Allegri's side have struggled to find early consistency. They currently sit tenth in the Italian top flight, having recorded one victory and one defeat from their opening two league matches.
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Crucial fixtures await before the break
Napoli face a daunting run of four matches before the upcoming international break, which they must now navigate without their midfield anchor. A heavyweight domestic clash against Serie A champions Inter awaits this Saturday, followed closely by a high-stakes Champions League encounter with Arsenal.
Following subsequent domestic tests against Bologna and Fiorentina, Allegri will hope to welcome his midfield star back into the fold. If his recovery goes to plan, McTominay could make his highly anticipated return to action against Frosinone on October 10.
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