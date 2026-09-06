Getty Images Sport
Scott McTominay set for heart surgery in London as Napoli estimate return timeline for Scotland star
London surgery for Scotland star
McTominay is scheduled for surgery in London on Monday as Napoli take steps to resolve the cardiac condition that has temporarily sidelined him. The former Manchester United midfielder, an influential figure since his summer 2024 move with 27 goals in 82 appearances, was diagnosed with a mild and benign episode of cardiac fibrillation.
Reports from TuttoMercatoWeb, reveal that the operation will take place in London on Monday. Napoli remain confident that McTominay can return to action in October, assuming his recovery proceeds as planned.
- Getty Images Sport
Napoli target October comeback
Napoli are aiming for McTominay to return next month, just as the fixture list thickens for Massimiliano Allegri's side. The Scotsman featured in Napoli's opening two league fixtures - a 2-0 win over Genoa and a 2-1 defeat to Como - before missing Saturday's 3-2 loss against Inter. The club hope that tackling the issue early in the campaign will allow him to reach full fitness ahead of the demanding winter period.
Outlining the regulatory and physical steps for his comeback, Sporting Director Giovanni Manna confirmed that McTominay must wait 28 days before securing full medical clearance to play. This mandatory pause is standard protocol for such procedures, ensuring heart rhythm stability under high physical strain.
Careful monitoring at Castel Volturno
Napoli will monitor his recovery closely over the coming weeks, fully aware of his importance to the squad. The Scotsman played a pivotal role in their 2024-25 Serie A title triumph - earning him the Serie A Footballer of the Year award - before leading the side to the 2025-26 Supercoppa Italiana.
His return ultimately depends on how he responds to the procedure and subsequent rehabilitation. The medical team at the club's Castel Volturno base will oversee his daily progress once he returns from England.
- Getty Images Sport
Napoli look to bounce back against Arsenal and Bologna
Following back-to-back league defeats, Napoli will be eager to regain their footing when they kick off their UEFA Champions League league phase campaign by hosting Arsenal on Wednesday. Allegri's side will then turn their attention back to Serie A duties when they welcome Bologna to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting