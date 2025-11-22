Scott McTominay heading back to the Premier League? Manager responds to talk of £60m transfer for Napoli star

Toffees boss David Moyes, however, quashed the rumours, while questioning the price tag as he told reporters: "Well, I think the reality would be that I'd never talk about other players, but if you're using the word £60m and those sort of numbers, I don't know we're quite at that level yet. Hopefully, we're working towards it. We're trying to build ourselves back up. We've said many times about us trying to get on solid ground again. We've done that with the new owner's new stadium and staying up last year. So we have to try and make sure that we go steady."

Moyes added: "I don't think we'll be shooting for the stars right away, but it might happen. But my gut feel would be to say, No, that wouldn't be where in the market we'd be in. We may do so (buy some big players) this window, but I think everybody mainly knows that January's never a great window. But hey, there's been some really good players bought in January and that helps clubs at different times."

