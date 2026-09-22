Sebastian Frej
Sardar Azmoun handed international lifeline as Iran recall star striker for upcoming friendlies
Striker earns squad return
Azmoun's recall ends a brief international exile following his controversial omission from Iran's World Cup squad in May. Tensions stemmed from a social media post by the forward that reportedly angered Iranian authorities amid heightened regional geopolitical conflict. Head coach Ghalenoei has now put that dispute aside to harness the proven firepower of an experienced marksman who has scored 57 goals in 91 international caps.
- Anadolu Agency
Forward expresses deep gratitude
A face-to-face meeting with Iranian Football Federation president Mehdi Taj on Sunday paved the way for the 31-year-old forward's international rehabilitation. Azmoun openly shared his raw emotions on social media after his return to the national team fold was formally confirmed.
Reflecting on his second chance in the national shirt, the former Bayer Leverkusen forward wrote: "To be honest, I don't know how to put my feelings into words. From 2014 until today, I've lived so much in this jersey. I came, I went, I was left out, I came back... but never, not even when I wasn't there, did I ever feel separated from the national team."
Reiterating his enduring commitment to Team Melli without any lingering resentment, the striker added: "I missed the national team more than I ever showed. Today, when I found out I'd been called up again, my happiness was just like the first time. I am not angry with anyone, nor do I have anything to prove. I'm just glad I have the chance again to fight with all my heart for the country I love."
Tournament heartbreak forces rethink
The absence of a proven penalty-box predator proved costly as Iran suffered World Cup disappointment earlier this summer. Team Melli endured a painful group-stage exit after recording stalemates against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt. Failing to advance to the knockout stages for the first time in seven tournament appearances prompted the coaching staff to reassess their attacking blueprint and bolster their frontline efficiency.
- Sebastian Frej
Demanding tests precede tournament
Iran will face Uzbekistan on Thursday before competing against Russia five days later. Both encounters serve as vital preparation for Ghalenoei to settle on his frontline combinations ahead of the Asian Cup kick-off in Saudi Arabia on January 7. Azmoun will be eager to translate his international recall into immediate match-winning displays.
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