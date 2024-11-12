Neymar Al Hilal 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Santos ready to offer Neymar 'concrete project' as club president talks up 'connection' with Brazil superstar amid Al-Hilal exit talk

NeymarSantos FCAl HilalSerie BTransfersSaudi Pro League

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira says the club are ready to table a 'concrete project' for Neymar to return to his boyhood club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Santos president wants to sign Neymar next summer
  • Brazil star could exit Al-Hilal in January
  • Sidelined for four to six weeks after latest injury setback
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below