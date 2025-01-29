'Welcome, our boy Ney!' - Santos president confirms imminent Neymar transfer as he urges Brazil star to 'come back and be happy again' after disastrous Al-Hilal spell Neymar Santos Transfers Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Paulista A1

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira has welcomed Neymar back to his boyhood club as the Brazilian returns home after a dismal spell with Al-Hilal.