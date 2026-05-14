Santos boss insists Neymar 'well on track' for Brazil World Cup spot after playing key role in vital cup win over Cortiba

The Santos manager remains optimistic about Neymar's international prospects as Brazil prepares to face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in World Cup Group G. Cuca added: "His spot on the national team is very well on track, I imagine. He can represent us in a really good way, I think it's necessary, in my understanding. It's up to the people at the CBF, they have their options to analyse how to proceed.

"I don't know what will happen in the World Cup, and Brazil is doing well, God willing they will be champions. Let's wait and see, take it game by game, like we've been doing. Maybe on Sunday he'll have another good game, and who knows, he might secure his place in the World Cup."