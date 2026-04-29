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Santos boss insists Neymar 'getting stronger' in bid to make Brazil's World Cup squad despite ineffective Copa Sudamericana display
Cuca defends Neymar after frustrating night
Santos were held to a 1-1 draw by San Lorenzo on Tuesday night in Buenos Aires, leaving their Copa Sudamericana hopes hanging by a thread. While the collective performance was underwhelming, much of the post-match scrutiny fell on Neymar, who struggled to exert his usual influence on the continental clash. The result leaves the Brazilian giants at the bottom of Group D with just two points from three matches.
Despite the criticism, Cuca was quick to highlight the positives of his star man's performance: "Neymar improved in the second half, where he found more space to play. In the first half he was very well marked, despite playing a part in Gabigol's goal. In the second half he found more space, created chances, made very intelligent plays, he looks for a pass that few players can manage. I see him strong and getting stronger all the time."
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The World Cup dream remains the priority
With the World Cup on the horizon, every performance is being magnified by Brazil's technical commission. Neymar is desperate to secure his place in Carlo Ancelotti's squad, and while he only managed one shot on target and three key passes against San Lorenzo, his club manager remains his biggest advocate. Cuca believes that the forward's trajectory is moving in the right direction despite the difficult circumstances of the season.
"Him being called up for the national team is a matter for the coach and the coaching staff. As a Brazilian, I hope that happens," Cuca admitted when asked about the player's international future. He also took a moment to appreciate the reception the player received abroad: "I want to highlight the affection of the Argentine people have for Neymar today. We were very happy to see the respect the people showed when they ended up applauding Neymar."
Availability issues for Palmeiras showdown
Santos now turn their attention to a massive domestic clash against Serie A leaders Palmeiras, but Cuca could be facing a selection headache. Both Neymar and Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa have expressed concerns regarding playing on artificial turf, which could see them miss the trip to the Allianz Parque. With the club currently sitting 17th in the Serie A standings and stuck in the relegation zone, their absence would be a significant blow.
Cuca is not yet ready to rule them out of the matchday 14 encounter. “I don’t know if I’m going to count on Neymar or Gabigol, because of what you know they think about the synthetic pitch. We’re going to talk to them. Of course, if we can [bring them], we’ll be stronger,” he added.
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Santos' uphill battle on two fronts
The situation is becoming increasingly dire for the Vila Belmiro outfit. While individual narratives like Neymar's fitness dominate the headlines, the reality of their league position is sobering. Avoiding the drop is the absolute priority, but their form suggests a team struggling for confidence and identity. Cuca knows that having his best players available is the only way to climb out of the bottom four.
The draw in Argentina showcased the reliance on the strike partnership, as Neymar's vision helped set up the Gabigol's equaliser after Alexis Cuello had opened the scoring. Whether that chemistry will be enough to save their season - and propel Neymar to the World Cup - remains the defining question for the Peixe in the coming weeks.