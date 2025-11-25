Santos boss delivers honest update on new Neymar injury after star forward's withdrawal from Internacional clash

Neymar was optimistic about making a fresh start and reviving his career when he joined his boyhood club Santos in January 2025. He had just recovered from an ACL injury that kept him out of action for nearly one and a half years, which prompted Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal to mutually terminate the star winger's contract.

His comeback, however, has not gone as planned. A return of seven goals and three assists in 25 matches across all competitions does not make for great reading, and the 33-year-old has repeatedly been out injured during his second spell at Santos. His constant injury setbacks have also delayed his comeback to the Brazil national team and with only one international break left in March before the 2026 World Cup kicks off, he is facing a race against time to prove himself to Carlo Ancelotti.

After recovering from a recent hamstring injury, Neymar had featured in Santos' starting lineup in their last three Serie A matches but right before the Internacional clash on Monday, BeIN Sports reported that he had been dealing with knee discomfort throughout the week.