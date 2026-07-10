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Samir Nasri spends 10 hours in police custody as ex-Arsenal & Man City star caught up in alleged drug trafficking and money laundering affair
Nasri held by police
As revealed by Le Parisien, Nasri spent roughly 10 hours in custody at the Paris judicial police headquarters on Thursday. He was questioned by the financial research and investigation brigade (BRIF) over an ongoing judicial investigation into drug trafficking, criminal conspiracy, and organised money laundering linked to drug importation. The sweeping case primarily focuses on two main figures: imprisoned Marseille drug trafficker Karim Berrebouh and one of his network's primary money launderers, Olivier Sabbah.
- AFP
Nightclub connection triggers questioning
Nasri’s implication in the organised money laundering aspect of the case stems from his former role as a manager and shareholder of "XS", a nightclub in Ivry-sur-Seine, which he joined around 2016. Authorities are investigating whether the venue was utilised to disguise illicit funds from Berrebouh's criminal network. This lengthy interrogation in the capital follows an initial stint in police custody that the former midfielder previously underwent in Marseille at the end of June.
Deliveroo orders betray pundit
Beyond the criminal investigation, the Canal+ pundit is also facing intense scrutiny from French tax authorities regarding his actual place of residence. Despite being registered as a tax resident in Dubai, where income tax is non-existent, officials suspect the former Marseille star of covertly residing in Paris to evade fiscal obligations. The former midfielder's tax-haven status was brought into question following a Les Echos report in April, with tax authorities tracking his true whereabouts through more than 200 food deliveries ordered via the Deliveroo app.
- AFP
Legal cloud looms large
Although Nasri was released on Thursday evening without any formal legal charges currently brought against him, his legal woes are far from over. The former Premier League star could still face a future summons for a potential formal indictment as the judicial investigation progresses. This case also threatens to severely impact his broadcasting career as a prominent television pundit in France if further evidence emerges.
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