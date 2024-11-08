'I had the same feeling as Harry Kane & Mauricio Pochettino' - Hugo Lloris questions Tottenham's mentality following 2019 Champions League final loss to Liverpool
Former Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has revealed a story about Daniel Levy that claims he showed a lack of a winning mentality.
- Lloris opens up on 2019 CL final loss
- Levy gifted players watches with 'finalist' engraved
- Ex-captain claims chairman did not have winning mentality