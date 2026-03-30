Salah’s future: Egypt’s technical director reveals: “There’s a Serie A club…”. Roma, Juventus and…: who could sign him?

As Egypt’s technical director has said, many clubs have shown an interest in the Liverpool legend. In addition to PSG and Bayern Munich, several Premier League clubs would also like to sign him, although the Egyptian has explained that, following his spell at Chelsea, he would like the Reds to be his final club in England.





Among the teams that have enquired about the situation are also some of the big names in Serie A. From Inter to Juventus – Luciano Spalletti, at Juventus, rates him very highly – to Roma, where the Egyptian has already played and which is the Italian club most keen to bring him back to Italy.