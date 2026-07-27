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Said El Mala ready to join Bundesliga giants after snubbing Premier League transfer
El Mala pushing for Westfalenstadion switch
According to Sky Germany, The race for Koln star El Mala has taken a decisive turn as the teenager has reportedly informed his current club of his desire to join Dortmund. Despite significant interest from abroad, including the Premier League, the Germany Under-21 international is said to be "leaning" towards a move to the Black and Yellows.
This internal signal from the player’s camp has put Dortmund in a stronger position, though negotiating with Koln remains a formidable challenge. The Billy Goats have maintained a firm stance throughout the summer, protecting their prize asset who is under contract until 2030. While Dortmund are confident, they are aware that the financial gap between the two clubs remains substantial.
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Financial standoff persists between clubs
Despite the player's personal preference, a total agreement on the transfer fee is yet to be reached as Koln hold out for a premium price. Dortmund’s recent efforts have seen them submit an offer worth up to €42m, which included a guaranteed €26m alongside various performance-related add-ons. Koln, however, quickly dismissed this proposal, having previously seen an offer of €50m from Brentford accepted earlier in the window.
Speculation regarding the exact structure of Dortmund's bids has flooded German media, with some reports citing a €34m base fee while others claim the guaranteed sum is lower.
Dortmund sporting director Ole Book recently addressed the rumors by describing the figures floating around the media as "a wealth of false information.
Snubbing the Premier League lure
El Mala’s journey to this point has been marked by interest from several high-profile Premier League clubs, yet a move to England has failed to materialize.
Brentford had looked set to complete a club-record move after agreeing a package worth €45m plus €5m in add-ons earlier this summer.
The winger's decision to favor a stay in the Bundesliga with Dortmund represents a significant blow to English clubs looking to poach Germany's top talent. By choosing BVB, El Mala appears to be prioritizing a platform known for developing elite youngsters into world-class stars.
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A breakout star stays focused
While the transfer saga continues to dominate headlines, El Mala’s performances on the pitch have explained why he is currently the subject of a €50m tug-of-war.
During his first full Bundesliga campaign, he recorded an impressive 13 goals and five assists, featuring in all 34 league matches.
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