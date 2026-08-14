Transfer COLLAPSE! Borussia Dortmund walk away from massive €50m deal for top Bundesliga prospect

Dortmund have dramatically pulled out of the race to sign highly-rated Koln prospect El Mala. According to BILD, The decision comes after the Bundesliga side saw a massive transfer offer worth over €50 million rejected by their domestic rivals.

The final proposal was presented to Koln sporting director Thomas Kessler by Dortmund executives Lars Ricken and Ole Book in recent days. However, the clubs failed to reach a total agreement, prompting Dortmund to walk away from the negotiating table entirely. This significant development ends one of the summer's most prominent transfer sagas. The player is now set to remain with his current employers for the upcoming campaign.