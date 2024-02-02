Deals finally done! Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals complete Lyon and Real Betis transfers from West Ham despite fury at Premier League team over delay

Ritabrata Banerjee
Said Benrahma West Ham 2023-24Getty Images
West Ham UnitedSaid BenrahmaTransfersLyonReal BetisPremier LeagueLigue 1LaLigaPablo Fornals

West Ham duo Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals have finally completed their transfers to Lyon and Real Betis respectively.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • West Ham duo finally complete transfers to Lyon and Betis
  • Moves got halted due to technical problem
  • West Ham next face Man Utd in Premier League

Editors' Picks