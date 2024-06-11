Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenny taught ‘more difficult’ transfer lesson at Wrexham – but snubbing of ‘lucrative contract’ by top target not considered to be ‘an issue’

WrexhamLeague OneTransfersConor Hourihane

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been taught a “more difficult” transfer lesson at Wrexham, but an early snub is not considered to be “an issue”.

  • Red Dragons had hoped to land Hourihane
  • Big offer was knocked back by midfielder
  • Welsh outfit now exploring other options
