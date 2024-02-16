Wrexham goal 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

‘Everyone knows what it takes’ – Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney & Wrexham already have promotion-winning traits as Will Boyle highlights key qualities

WrexhamLeague Two

Will Boyle has highlighted the crucial promotion-winning traits that “everyone knows” at Wrexham, with a step up into League One being targeted.

  • Red Dragons claimed National League title in 2023
  • Pushing for top-three finish in League Two
  • Overcome wobble & looking to kick on

